Focus on delivering six guarantees in Telangana: Health minister

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha asked the district administration to focus on delivering the six guarantees of the Congress government, by ensuring thorough screening of every application for the schemes, and to extend the benefits of the scheme to all eligible beneficiaries swiftly.

On Wednesday, June 4, the minister held a review meeting of all the welfare schemes at the Zila Parishad office in Sangareddy with the officials of all line departments headed by district collector V Kranthi.

Talking about the construction of Indiramma houses, he suggested appropriate measures to be taken to prevent unnecessary delays in the construction of the houses.

He suggested steps to be taken to ensure that the necessary equipment for the construction, as steel and cement have been made available at fixed prices.

He instructed the officials to make steel, cement and equipment available by setting up sand reaches in every mandal.

Keeping in mind the fact that there are people who do not have land for house construction, he clarified that government land that could be identified where houses could be built for them at one place.

As for the funds required for the construction of Indiramma houses, he suggested that loans should be provided to the beneficiaries through the women’s groups. He said that self-help women’s groups should play a key role in this regard.

The minister said that the six guarantees given by the government as a guarantee to the people needed to be implemented impartially and fully to those who are eligible.

Among the guarantees, he said the most important is the waiver of electricity bill for families who consume electricity within 200 units.

He said this benefit should be provided to the beneficiaries without any restrictions.

He said subsidized gas cylinders need to be given keeping in mind the welfare of women, subsidies on gas connections, and they should be implemented effectively

He said that the disbursement of loans to women’s groups and self-help groups should be accelerated. The construction of houses should be accelerated with the aim of having a permanent house for every family. Rajiv Yuva Vikasam suggested that employment opportunities should be provided to take the youth forward socially and economically.