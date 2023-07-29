Focus on sanitation, safe drinking water: KTR to municipal dept

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday, July 29, directed the municipal department officials to initiate measures for the supply of safe drinking water in rain-affected areas.

He also asked them to focus on sanitation and to ensure that no water-borne diseases prevail after the rains.

Also Read Hyderabad: Dilapidated road poses threat to SR Nagar residents

In a teleconference held with municipal commissioners, KTR ordered them to take up relief operations in flood-hit areas.

“Execute the operations in coordination with other line departments while the state government would extend all support to the ULBs,” said the minister.

“Ensuring there was no loss of life is the top priority of the government. All the leaves of Municipal officials have been cancelled,” added KTR.

Speaking of the situations where water bodies and tanks are almost full in several ULBs, KTR said that water levels should be monitored regularly.

“If required, water should be released downstream, following the irrigation department guidelines, and residents in low-lying areas should be relocated to safe places,” said KTR.

“In case if there was any requirement in executing relief measures, my office along with senior MAUD authorities would be available round the clock,” said the minister.

Officials were directed to use dewatering pumps in rain-affected areas to clear water logging.

He further suggested the establishment of control rooms in all the districts, including Hyderabad and said that all the silt accumulated on the roads should be cleared immediately by carrying out temporary repair works.

Instructions were also issued to the municipal officials to take sanitation drives and pool in additional vehicles and workers.

“Spraying of disinfectants to control mosquito menace, besides bleaching powder and sodium hypochlorite should be taken up extensively,” said the minister.

“To ensure supply of safe drinking water, ULBs should coordinate with Mission Bhagiratha teams and take up pipeline repair works for arresting leakages,” added the minister.

Stating that top priority should be accorded to ensure there was no spread of communicable diseases, KTR said that health camps should be organised in coordination with DMHO, Indian Medical Association, in all areas.

“Shift residents living in dilapidated buildings to safe places,” asserted the minister.