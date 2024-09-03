Focus on self care, healthy diet: City fertility experts on PCOS

Hyderabad: Fertility experts in the city have advised patients suffering from the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, to focus on self care and a healthy diet.

The useful advice comes during the PCOS awareness month which falls in September.

Explaining the syndrome, the regional medical head and fertility specialist at Oasis Fertility Dr. Parinaaz Parhar told Siasat.com, “PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects people with ovaries, typically during their reproductive years. The condition is characterized by the presence of multiple small cysts on the ovaries.”

Women suffering from PCOS experience irregular menstrual cycles, polycystic ovaries, fertility issues and excess androgen levels.

According to Parhar, PCOS women who wish to get pregnant mainly opt for an IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatment that helps them conceive by fertilizing an egg outside the body and then transferring it back to the uterus.

Parhar pointed out that overweight patients can have a positive impact if they lose 5 percent of their body weight.

“Insulin is a hormone which helps keep in check the body’s glucose levels. In PCOS, the body develops a resistance to insulin, thus gaining weight,” Parhar explained adding, that it can be controlled through exercise and having a low- GI diet (low-glycemic index).

Moreover, PCOS is not restricted to overweight women. “It can also affect patients who are not overweight or are lean. It is how the body reacts. Hence it is important to maintain a healthy diet and self care,” the doctor said.