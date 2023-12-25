Fog Alert! Mercury dips to single digits across Telangana

On the intervening night of Sunday (December 24) and Monday (December 25), IMD's Hakimpet meteorological unit saw the minimum temperature drop to 6.6°C, deviating by 8°C from the typical range.

Mercury dips to 16°C in Hyderabad: Misty mornings, foggy nights ahead
An early morning view from Hyderabad (Photo: Twitter/@rj_4_all)

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a significant drop in night temperatures and dense fog in many of its districts.

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), this chilling effect is attributed to the cold winds originating from the northeast are likely to persist till 29 December. The cold wave has led to the issuance of a fog alert across various districts, during late nights and early mornings.

Komaram Bhim Asifabad district recorded a low of 8.5°C, and Adilabad reported a minimum temperature of 9.2°C, a deviation of 3.0°C below the usual. 

Poor visibility affects flight services at Hyderabad Airport

Other areas like Hanamkonda, Hyderabad, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Ramagundam also witnessed lower temperatures below the 15°C belt. 

The IMD meteorological unit at Begumpet, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5°C last night. The met department predicts that temperatures will remain below 16°C and fog will continue to encapsulate the air till December 29. 

Hyderabad weather forecast

