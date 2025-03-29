Food raid at popular sweet shop in Madhapur, license cancelled

Sweets sold in the shop contained fungal infestation, unfit for consumption.

Food raids were conducted in Aman Mithaiwala located at Madhapur

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants in the city continues as the food safety department’s team conducted raids at a popular sweet shop located at IDA Madhapur.

The premises of the sweet shop Aman Mithaiwala were raided on Thursday, March 27, where food officials found multiple gross violations regarding food storage.

A foul smell emanated from the kitchen floor and storage room, which was sticky and unhygienic. Moreover, tobacco stains covered the walls of the kitchen.

Walls of Aman Mithaiwala covered with tobacco stains

Officials also found around 300 kg of expired products in the sweet shop. Food handlers were caught without proper hair nets, gloves and aprons.

Officials also found that the sweets sold in the shop were unhealthy for consumption. It contained excessive use of food colour and fungal infestation.

Following the raids, food safety officials cancelled the sweet shop’s license due to its operation in an incorrect jurisdiction.

