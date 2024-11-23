Food raids at manufacturing units in Hyderabad’s IDA Mallapur reveal violations

Hyderabad: In a significant action, a task force of the Telangana food safety officials conducted food raids at nutraceutical manufacturing units in IDA Mallapur on November 20 and 21, 2024, revealing alarming safety violations and regulatory non-compliance.

These food raids highlight significant lapses in safety protocols within the nutraceutical manufacturing sector in IDA Mallapur.

The inspections focused on two facilities, Vin Biomed and Nuvista Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd. Both were found to have numerous issues that jeopardized consumer safety.

The inspection on November 20 at Vin Biomed uncovered several critical problems. Raw materials such as Food Color Mix and CyanoCobalamin (Vitamin B12) were discovered to be beyond their best-before dates, leading to their immediate disposal.

Additionally, essential labelling, including manufacturing dates, use-by dates, and the required FSSAI license and logo, was missing from products like chocolate powder and vanilla powder.

The task force seized six kg of co-Enzyme Q10 (Nutra) Powder worth Rs 50,000 due to an invalid FSSAI license and 17 kg of MK Cocoa Powder valued at Rs 6,800 for lacking an FSSAI license and batch number.

Further, the raid revealed the absence of an internal testing laboratory and test reports for food articles prepared at the Hyderabad manufacturing unit.

Alarmingly, water stagnation was noted near the mixing area, and the facility lacked insect-proof screens and proper pest control measures.

A thermocouple false ceiling hanging loosely and shedding particles in the food preparation area raised hygiene concerns. Moreover, food recall mechanisms and maintenance records were absent, and consumer care numbers were missing from product labels.

Raid at Nuvista Pharmaceutical in Hyderabad’s IDA Mallapur

Nuvista Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd also located in Hyderabad’s Mallapur locality, known to house several manufacturing units, was raided uncovering additional violations. The facility failed to display a copy of its FSSAI license, raising questions about its compliance with food safety regulations.

Structural issues were evident as walls and ceilings showed flaking plaster with shedding particles, while adequate ventilation and lighting were lacking throughout the premises.

Medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available, and some workers were found without head caps or gloves, further compromising hygiene standards.

The inspections during the raid at this Hyderabad manufacturing unit also revealed the absence of internal or external audit systems and a lack of an effective consumer complaint redressal mechanism.

Furthermore, the food business operator did not maintain appropriate documentation or records, with damaged store room walls indicating water seepage.