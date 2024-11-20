Raids in Hyderabad uncover unhygienic factories; 1400 kg of ginger garlic paste seized

Hyderabad: In a significant operation, food safety officials conducted raids at two factories in Hyderabad’s Katedan area, exposing severe hygiene violations and suspected adulteration.
A total of 1400 kg of ginger garlic paste was seized, raising serious concerns about the safety standards maintained by food manufacturing units in the city.
Violations found during raids at factories in Hyderabad
At Umani Foods International, officials found the premises operating without a name board or address displayed. The food safety team faced initial resistance as the operator attempted to obstruct the inspection.
Inside the facility, 400 kg of packed ginger garlic paste and 50 kg of synthetic food color, suspected to be used in production, were confiscated. Samples were sent to the laboratory for further analysis.
The factory was found to be in a deplorable state, with water stagnation near cleaning areas, cobwebs on walls and ceilings, and open sections exposed to the environment. Food handlers were not equipped with basic protective gear like gloves, aprons, or hair caps, and essential records, including pest control and water analysis reports, were missing.
During the raids at one of the famous factories in Hyderabad, officials seized 1000 kg of ginger garlic paste due to concerns over adulteration and poor quality. The facility showed signs of neglect, with water stagnation, loose plastering above the grinding area, and no insect-proofing to safeguard against external contamination. The lack of critical documentation, including medical fitness certificates for workers and pest control records, further highlighted the unsafe practices at the factory.
Regular inspections needed
These raids shed light on the pressing need for stricter regulations and regular inspections of factories in Hyderabad. The unhygienic conditions and lack of compliance with basic safety standards pose a serious risk to public health.
Authorities must enforce stringent measures to ensure food manufacturing units adhere to hygiene protocols and maintain the quality of products.
The raids in Hyderabad serve as a wake-up call for all factories to prioritize safety and cleanliness.