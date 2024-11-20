Raids in Hyderabad uncover unhygienic factories; 1400 kg of ginger garlic paste seized

Hyderabad: In a significant operation, food safety officials conducted raids at two factories in Hyderabad’s Katedan area, exposing severe hygiene violations and suspected adulteration.

A total of 1400 kg of ginger garlic paste was seized, raising serious concerns about the safety standards maintained by food manufacturing units in the city.

Violations found during raids at factories in Hyderabad

At Umani Foods International, officials found the premises operating without a name board or address displayed. The food safety team faced initial resistance as the operator attempted to obstruct the inspection.

Inside the facility, 400 kg of packed ginger garlic paste and 50 kg of synthetic food color, suspected to be used in production, were confiscated. Samples were sent to the laboratory for further analysis.

The factory was found to be in a deplorable state, with water stagnation near cleaning areas, cobwebs on walls and ceilings, and open sections exposed to the environment. Food handlers were not equipped with basic protective gear like gloves, aprons, or hair caps, and essential records, including pest control and water analysis reports, were missing.

𝗨𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗻

* The premises was found to be running without any name board and address details displayed at the premises. The FBO initially obstructed the entry of food safety officials for inspection.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 20, 2024

During the raids at one of the famous factories in Hyderabad, officials seized 1000 kg of ginger garlic paste due to concerns over adulteration and poor quality. The facility showed signs of neglect, with water stagnation, loose plastering above the grinding area, and no insect-proofing to safeguard against external contamination. The lack of critical documentation, including medical fitness certificates for workers and pest control records, further highlighted the unsafe practices at the factory.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Katedan area on 19.11.2024.



𝗦𝗞𝗥 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗻



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers, Pest control records and Water analysis reports not available with FBO.



— Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 20, 2024

Regular inspections needed

These raids shed light on the pressing need for stricter regulations and regular inspections of factories in Hyderabad. The unhygienic conditions and lack of compliance with basic safety standards pose a serious risk to public health.

Authorities must enforce stringent measures to ensure food manufacturing units adhere to hygiene protocols and maintain the quality of products.

The raids in Hyderabad serve as a wake-up call for all factories to prioritize safety and cleanliness.