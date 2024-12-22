Food safety dept raids dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Telangana food safety department conducted raids on dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad on December 20. The inspections were conducted at NR Milk House in Rahat Nagar, Amberpet, and Durga Dairy Products in Sultan Bazar.

Raids reveal hygiene issues at dairy manufacturing units in Hyderabad

At NR Milk House in Rahat Nagar, the food safety team observed various safety violations including the internal structures made of rusty iron sheets, patchy flooring with stagnant water, and foul odours. A toilet opening directly into the manufacturing area posed contamination risks.

Additionally, the unit lacked pest control records with pests like house flies and cockroaches present. The waste materials were improperly disposed of and food handlers were seen working without proper protective gear.

In a separate raid at Durga Dairy Products in Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad the team found no employee health records or Fostac certificates for food handlers. Structural issues included flaky ceilings, patchy flooring, and improper drainage.

Further, expired food products including artificial flavouring agents were discovered and discarded. The doors were not sealed properly, allowing pest entry, and food handlers were observed working without haircaps increasing contamination risks.

Earlier, during the raid at Creamline Dairy Products Limited, located in Uppal, Hyderabad, the team found that raw food articles like Soluble Essence and Candied Karonda were not stored according to the temperature mentioned on their labels.

Moreover, the workers in the food section were not found wearing hair caps, gloves, masks, and uniforms.

At Sapthagiri Foods, located in Karmanghat, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available with the FBO.

During the raids at the establishment in Hyderabad, it was found that the premises were not fitted with insect-proof screens, and the doors were not close-fitted to avoid the entry of pests.

For the past few months, the food safety department officials have been conducting raids at various establishments, including restaurants, PGs, and manufacturing units in Hyderabad to ensure the quality of the food served.



