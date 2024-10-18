Food safety dept raids eateries in Hyderabad mall

Hyderabad: A task force from the Telangana Food Safety Department conducted raids at the popular eateries at Sarath City Mall in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at the Alpahar Tiffins and Chutneys on Wednesday, October 16.

At Chutneys the FSSAI license was not displayed prominently, and cockroaches were found in the raw material storage area.

Further, Atta and rava were infested with black beetles, while sanitary liquids were stored alongside raw materials. Spoiled onions and cabbage were deemed unfit for consumption, and the wash area emitted a foul odour.

Additionally, iron knives were being used, and food handlers lacked FoSTaC training.

At Alpahar Tiffins, another eatery at a mall in Hyderabad the FSSAI license was not displayed prominently, and dustbins were left open. Prepared food lacked proper covering, and semi-prepared items in the refrigerator were unlabeled. Iron knives were being used for food preparation, and none of the food handlers had received FoSTaC training.

In a similar raid on July 12, a task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at food outlets in a mall in Hyderabad. During the raids at the outlets located in Punjagutta, many violations were found.

At Dosa Darbar and Chaat Republic, the FBO was found operating the business without a valid license/registration, and upon enquiry, an expired registration certificate was displayed. Additionally, live cockroach infestation was observed inside the kitchen premises. Dustbins were also found open without lids.

At Spicy Beijing, raw food articles and semi-prepared foods were stored in steel containers which were covered but not labelled properly. Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were missing.

Violations were also found at The Coffee Cup. At the outlet, shrimp, Jersey Toned Milk, and Cuisinary Chinese Chilli Paste were found expired.

Two malls in Hyderabad rank among India’s most-visited

Sarath City Capital Mall and Nexus Mall, two premier shopping destinations in Hyderabad, have been ranked among the top 25 most visited malls in India. This ranking was compiled by GeoIQ, a Bengaluru-based geolocation startup.

Sarath City Capital Mall ranked 9th for daily footfall attracting an average of 19,105 visitors per day, while Nexus Mall secured 25th spot with an average of 14,493 daily visitors.