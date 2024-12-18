Food safety dept raids restaurants in Hyderabad’s Kacheguda

Hyderabad: The scrutiny of restaurants in Hyderabad continues as the food safety department’s team conducted raids on Tuesday, December 17 at Mubarak Arabian Mandi House in Kacheguda and Mehfil Biryani Darbar in Narayanguda.

Violations found during raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad

At Mubarak Arabian Mandi House in Kacheguda, the food safety team noted that the restaurant in Hyderabad lacked key documents, including pest control records, water analysis reports and medical records of food handlers. Synthetic food colours suspected of being used in prepared dishes were seized and discarded.

Unhygienic conditions were observed in the kitchen, where raw chicken was stored uncovered over a drain, and food waste littered the floor. The washing area was stagnant with water and food waste, and the windows lacked insect-proof screens.

The food safety team in Hyderabad further noted that refrigerators at the restaurant were found in poor condition, with unlabeled food items and vegetarian and non-vegetarian products stored together. Additionally, lights in the kitchen lacked fixtures, and dustbins were left open.

Food handlers were observed wearing dirty aprons, and the false ceiling in the storage area was broken.

At Mehfil Biryani restaurant, the food safety team in Hyderabad noted that the eatery lacked medical records and FOSTAC certificates for its food handlers. The kitchen walls were found greasy and sooty, while the floors were littered with food waste and stagnant water. Drains were clogged with food debris, and the exhaust system was oily and unclean.

Refrigerators were in unhygienic condition, with food articles covered but not labeled. In the storage area, food items were improperly stored on the ground instead of racks, and the walls and flooring were unclean and damaged in places.

Also Read Food raid at restaurant in Hyderabad reveals multiple violations

On December 14, the food safety team identified multiple safety violations by ‘Daily Rituals’ restaurant located at Road No 45 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Expired products were discovered on the premises, including a 280 ml bottle of biryani flavour that expired on October 2, 2024, and a 180 gm samosa pastry that expired on November 28, 2024. Both items have been seized.