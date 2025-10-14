Food safety dept raids spice manufacturing units in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana food safety department on Monday, October 13 raided spice manufactuting units in Hyderabad and seized samples.

The raids were conducted as part of the food safety department’s spice drive.

Following the raids, over 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaves powder and bay leaves were seized.

According to the commissioner of food safety, Telangana, “Serious violations were detected at M/s Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd, Jalpally (Rangareddy District) and M/s Divine Spices situated at Kapila Nagar Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad, including pest and rodent infestation, poor hygiene, absence of FoSTaC-trained supervisor, unlabelled/expired products, and lack of medical fitness records. 15 kg black pepper and 18 kg bay leaves contaminated with rat faeces were seized and sent for analysis.”

Unlabeled curry packets seized

Unlabeled packets of curry were found and seized for violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. The food safety department issued multiple improvement notices.

Contaminated stocks were seized, and enforcement action was initiated to ensure safe and hygienic spice production across Telangana.