Food safety officials flag hygiene issues at restaurant in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Teams of the commissioner of food safety, Telangana on Friday, March 21, raided a restaurant in Gachibowli and found the eatery to be violating several food safety norms.

Following a raid at the Subbayya Gari Hotel, the inspecting teams reported that the kitchen area was very unhygienic, the flooring was patchy and broken and the walls were unclean.

The drains were found to be clogged and overflowing and food waste was not being removed regularly. The food handlers were found without any head cap, gloves, etc and the oil was found dripping from the exhaust. Stoves and utensils were highly unclean.

The inspecting teams also reported that vegetables were stored improperly which made them dry and the store room was found in pathetic condition. Water quality analysis, pest control, and medical fitness certificates of food handlers were also unavailable.

The used oil was not checked for TPC formation, and samples have been collected for lab analysis.