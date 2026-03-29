Food safety raid in Hyderabad uncovers infested cashew stocks

Hyderabad: A surprise inspection by the Flying Squad of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, at a cashew repacking unit in the Mallapur area of Hyderabad has revealed serious lapses in food safety compliance.

Officials found around 36 kilograms of cashew nuts infested with insects, which were immediately discarded at the site. In addition, nearly 210 kilograms of cashews valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh were seized on suspicion of poor quality.

Samples from the seized stock have been sent for laboratory testing to determine whether they meet safety standards.

Advisory for consumers

Following the inspection, authorities urged consumers to exercise caution while purchasing dry fruits. They advised checking packaging and labelling details carefully, including manufacturing and expiry dates, and ensuring products are sourced from licensed vendors.

Consumers were also asked to inspect for signs such as insects, foul smell, or discolouration before consumption.

#CFS_TELANGANA – Food Safety Alert | 28-03-2026



Yet another surprise inspection was conducted by the Flying Squad of the Food Safety Department. To a Cashew Repacking Agency at Mallapur, Hyderabad and violations were noted.

· 36 kg cashew found infested with insects —… pic.twitter.com/RSELJ7ZoHq — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 28, 2026

The department reiterated that the public plays a key role in food safety and encouraged reporting of any unsafe food practices, as part of broader efforts to safeguard public health.