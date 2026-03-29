Food safety raid in Hyderabad uncovers infested cashew stocks

Surprise raid in Hyderabad uncovers insect-infested cashews and seizes large stock over quality concerns, raising alarms over food safety practices.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2026 9:02 am IST
Food safety raid in Hyderabad uncovers infested Cashew Stocks
Infested cashews found during raids in Mallapur.

Hyderabad: A surprise inspection by the Flying Squad of the Food Safety Department, Telangana, at a cashew repacking unit in the Mallapur area of Hyderabad has revealed serious lapses in food safety compliance.

Officials found around 36 kilograms of cashew nuts infested with insects, which were immediately discarded at the site. In addition, nearly 210 kilograms of cashews valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh were seized on suspicion of poor quality.

Samples from the seized stock have been sent for laboratory testing to determine whether they meet safety standards.

Subhan Haleem

Advisory for consumers

Following the inspection, authorities urged consumers to exercise caution while purchasing dry fruits. They advised checking packaging and labelling details carefully, including manufacturing and expiry dates, and ensuring products are sourced from licensed vendors.

Consumers were also asked to inspect for signs such as insects, foul smell, or discolouration before consumption.

The department reiterated that the public plays a key role in food safety and encouraged reporting of any unsafe food practices, as part of broader efforts to safeguard public health.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 29th March 2026 9:02 am IST

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