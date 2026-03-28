Unsafe biscuits, buns, toast: Another bakery unit raided in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Another bakery in Hyderabad, the third one this week, was raided by the police over food safety violations, and a multitude of products, including Osmania biscuits, fan biscuits, rusk, bun, kaju biscuits and chai biscuits, were seized by the police.

The latest raid was made by Gudimalkapur police at an unnamed manufacturing unit in KD Colony, and one person named Ahmed Raza, 46, was arrested for running the bakery without a valid license.

The accused was found preparing the bakery items using low-quality raw materials in unhygienic conditions. He would then sell these items to various kirana and general stores, cafes and hotels, putting human life in danger, police said on Saturday, March 28.

Also Read Unhygienic Osmania biscuit manufacturing unit busted in Hyderabad, one held

Apart from the bakery items, police also seized refined flour bags, sugar bags, custard powder, salt, palm oil, ghee and machinery all worth Rs 12,54,280.

Another bakery in Hyderabad, third one this week, was raided by the police over food safety violations and a multitude of products, including Osmania biscuits, fan biscuits, rusk, butter bun, kaju biscuits and chai biscuits, were seized by the police.



The latest raid was made by… pic.twitter.com/z0TMk9qpIY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 28, 2026

On March 26, Amberpet police had raided Meraj Bakery in Kamlanagar and seized 159 cartons of Osmania biscuits prepared in unhygienic conditions.

A day before that, Mailardevpally police had raided Madhurai Meenakshi Food Company at Katedanwhich was allegedly found preparing cakes and doughnuts with rotten eggs.