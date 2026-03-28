Unhygienic Osmania biscuit manufacturing unit busted in Hyderabad, one held

Food handlers not wearing hairnets and aprons, raw materials were stored directly on the unhygienic floor and flies were hovering in the premises, police said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th March 2026 2:19 pm IST|   Updated: 28th March 2026 2:44 pm IST
Unhygienic Osmania biscuit manufacturing unit busted in Amberpet, one held
Unhygienic Osmania biscuit manufacturing unit busted in Amberpet, one held

Hyderabad: A manufacturing unit operating as Meraj Bakery in Kamlanagar was raided by Amberpet police on Thursday, March 26, and 159 cartons of Osmania biscuits prepared in unhygienic conditions were seized from the premises.

The owner of the shop, Mohd Meraj, was also arrested.

The police acted based on a tip-off about food adulteration at the unit and uncovered several food safety violations. Food handlers were not wearing hairnets and aprons, raw material was being stored directly on the unhygienic floor and flies were hovering in the premises, the police said.

Subhan Haleem

The owner failed to produce pest control records and medical health certificates of food handlers, the paint was flaking off the walls and ceiling and biscuit flavouring was being carried out in an unhygienic manner, they added.

These conditions rendered the products unsafe for human consumption and posed a serious risk to public health, the police said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th March 2026 2:19 pm IST|   Updated: 28th March 2026 2:44 pm IST

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