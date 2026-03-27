Man held for supplying spoiled chicken in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A person involved in supplying spoiled chicken was nabbed by the H-FAST team in Hyderabad.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of the H-FAST Team, along with Dr. K. Nagarjuna, Veterinary Officer, conducted an inspection at the premises of M/s. SPR Chicken located at Sy. Nos. 744, 745, and 746, beside the Indian Oil Petrol Bunk, Zinkalavada, Bharath Nagar, near Moosapet Village.

During the inspection, officials found that spoiled chicken was being stored in unhygienic conditions and supplied to local vendors for preparing food items meant for public consumption.

The accused has been identified as Suraj Pal, aged 66 years, a businessman and resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

During the raid, officials seized around 352 kilograms of frozen, spoiled chicken, including wings, breast or ribs, and livers.

The team observed that the premises were in poor hygienic condition. The FSSAI license had also expired, and the food items stored were not fit for human consumption.

The H-FAST team secured the material found at the premises and handed over the accused, along with the seized property, to the Station House Officer of Sanathnagar Police Station for further legal action.

The operation was carried out by the Inspector of Police, H-FAST, along with staff and Sanathnagar Police personnel.

Authorities advised the public to purchase food items only from authorized and hygienic sources and to avoid consuming food from unverified vendors. People have also been urged to report any suspicious or unhygienic food practices to the authorities.

Officials said public cooperation is important to ensure food safety and protect community health.