Food safety raids at restaurants in Hyderabad uncover unhygienic conditions

Hyderabad: The food safety department continues its efforts to ensure safe and hygienic eateries in Hyderabad, as various restaurants in the Gachibowli area were raided by officials on Saturday, August 17.

The officials raided the kitchens of Flechazo. The FSSAI license was displayed as required. However, food handlers were observed without hair caps and gloves, and dustbins were found open without proper lids.

𝗙𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘇𝗼, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

17.08.2024



* FSSAI license copy displayed at the premises.



* ⁠Food handlers found without hair caps and gloves.



* Dust bins were found open without proper lids.



* ⁠Few food articles stored in the refrigerator were not covered and not… pic.twitter.com/8TFzoh7cr1 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 19, 2024

Additionally, some food items in the refrigerator of this Hyderabad restaurant were uncovered and lacked labeling. Although pest control records and medical fitness certificates were in order, five packets of packaged chicken were discarded on-site due to being stored beyond their best-before dates.

The Globe Grub, Gachibowli

During the raids at this, well-known restaurant in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli, officials noted medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water were not available.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝘂𝗯, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

17.08.2024



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water were not available.



* ⁠Dust bins found open without lids.



* Food articles stored inside the refrigerator were not covered and… pic.twitter.com/GPhZp5Jua0 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 19, 2024

Dust bins were found open and lacked lids, and food items in the refrigerator were neither covered nor labeled. Additionally, temperature records for the refrigerators were missing.

Hoy Punjab, Gachibowli

Continuing the raids across Hyderabad restaurants, at Hoy Punjab, the inspection revealed several issues: Medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water, which were provided to customers, were not available.

The inspection also found that vegetable biryani prepared the previous day was being stored and was subsequently discarded, along with overused oil that had a greasy appearance. The storeroom was noted to be narrow and lacked proper ventilation.

Additionally, 330 customized drinking water bottles supplied by Jalousie Industries were seized due to their very low TDS levels (39 ppm).

Task force team has conducted inspections in Gachibowli area on 17.08.2024.



𝗛𝗼𝘆 𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗯, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶



* Medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not available.



* Water analysis reports for RO water, which was being provided to customers, were not… pic.twitter.com/Q89O4jmKo5 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) August 19, 2024

After restaurants, ACB raids hostels in Hyderabad

After continuous raids at restaurants in Hyderabad, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise inspections at ten government hostels across Telangana, including two hostels in Hyderabad, on Tuesday, August 13.

The ACB teams were assisted by an inspector of legal metrology, a sanitary inspector, a food inspector, and an auditor to check the quality, and quantity of the food, sanitation conditions, students’ attendance particulars, and hostel records.

Also Read ACB raids expose poor hygiene at hostels in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

The inspections revealed several irregularities, such as inflated student numbers, poor hygiene in kitchens, storerooms, washrooms, and toilets, a lack of drinking water supply, and poor lighting and ventilation in rooms. Additional issues included the failure to maintain proper food menus and the neglect to provide daily eggs and milk.