Food safety raids conducted across Telangana hotels and messes

Hyderabad: Food safety raids were conducted across Telangana on Wednesday, September 3, covering hostels, messes, hotels and chicken shops.

Following the raids, 7 notices were issued finding violations of safety protocols, and 18 samples were sent for adulteration testing.

Furthermore, officials ordered stocks in three facilities to be discarded upon finding expired goods and synthetic colours.

Raid at BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus mess

Earlier, the food safety officials had conducted a surprise inspection at the mess management of BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, where multiple violations were observed.

Officials found that the mess management lacked several key documents, such as FSSAI licenses, pest control and health records. They also observed the mess having unhygienic floors, greasy exhausts, damaged pest meshes and dirty storage areas.

Officials have sent samples for lab testing and have also served notices to both the mess managements, along with a Form III seizure memo.

The food safety commissioner has asked the public to remain vigilant and report any safety violations to the email address telanganacfs@gmail.com or call the helpline at 9100105795.