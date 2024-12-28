Food safety training sessions conducted in Telangana

Hyderabad: In response to a slew of food safety violations uncovered during recent raids across the city and Telangana, the commissioner of food safety department is organising several FoSTaC (food safety, training and certificate) sessions for handlers and cooks at restaurants and manufacturing units in Rangareddy district.

The training session is being conducted for the last few weeks. Close to 250 participants were educated on how to handle food preparation, safety precautions, hygiene and sanitary requirements as well as labelling guidelines and the key Rules and Regulations under the FSS Act, 2006.

𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆, 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 (𝗙𝗼𝗦𝗧𝗮𝗖) 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲



The Food Safety Department has organised several FoSTaC training sessions for food handlers and cooks at restaurants and manufacturing units in Rangareddy district in the… pic.twitter.com/IJGDEDKiS4 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 28, 2024

The Telangana food department, in its release, encouraged the restaurants and food manufacturing industry to take part in FoSTaC training sessions and work towards achieving healthy and safe food.

For more information on FoSTaC training sessions, contact your area food safety officer (or) the state helpline (9100105795).

The Telangana food safety department has intensified its efforts to ensure hygiene in food establishments, carrying out 4,366 inspections and collecting over 3,300 food samples from restaurants, cafes, sweet shops and other premises in the Food and Beverage sector, since March, commissioner of health and family welfare, RV Karnan told Siasat.com.

The department has been actively addressing hygiene issues in food outlets noting common violations such as improper labelling, unsafe consumption practices, and the lack of medical certificates among food handlers.