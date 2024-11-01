Food Secretary of India meets civil supplies min Uttam Reddy

Hyderabad: Sanjeev Chopra IAS, secretary, department of food and public distribution, government of India, met Telangana civil supplies minister Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday, November 1 at Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the state civil supplies minister and the food secretary discussed various aspects of procurement and public distribution and made a potential road map for further improvements to the public distribution system (PDS) of the state.

Sanjeev Chopra, during his maiden visit to the state, visited Jan Poshan Kendra, working under SMART FPS Scheme, the fair price shop no 819 located at AG Colony in Erragadda, Hyderabad.

The food secretary reviewed the details of products available, assessed consumer demand and verified various schemes on offer at the smart PDS shop.

After inspecting the quality of the rice and wheat sold at the fair price shop, the food secretary also interacted with ration card beneficiaries, who expressed satisfaction about their receiving entitled quantity and quality ration on time.

The food and public distribution chief also visited the office of the commissioner of civil supplies. The principal secretary of the civil supplies department of Telangana, DS Chauhan made a detailed presentation to the food secretary, on systemic changes brought about in various aspects of paddy procurement in Telangana.

The principal secretary sought support from the Union government in certain aspects for further improvements and strengthening of the system.

Assuring the Union government’s support, the food secretary also appreciated the efforts being made by Telangana in streamlining paddy procurement and said that it could be replicated by other states in India.