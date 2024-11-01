KTR alleges nexus between Telangana govt, brokers over paddy procurement

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, November 1, slammed the Telangana government for not procuring paddy from farmers.

“The Congress government promised to purchase 91.28 lakh tons of grain this season. the civil supplies department aimed to procure 8.16 lakh tons of grain in October. However by October 28 only 7,629 tons of grain was purchased from 913 farmers,” KTR alleged.

KTR accused the state government of working in tandem with brokers and not setting up paddy procurement centers. The Sircilla MLA further attacked the Telangana government saying the allocation of mills has not been completed yet.

He went on to say that the government has also halted the paddy procurement process at the Indiara Kranti Patham (IKP) centers.

In a post on X, a former Telangana minister criticised the Telangana government for not implementing the Rythu Bandhu scheme and not transferring money to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

“It is due to the Congress government’s efficiency that the farmers are facing hardships. The government hasn’t transferred Rs 15,000 under the Rythu Bharosa scheme and hasn’t implemented the Rythu Bandhu scheme,” he said.