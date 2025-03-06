Football: ‘I am the best’ comment by Ronaldo sparks heated debate worldwide

In a moment of boastfulness, Cristiano Ronaldo made a remark which has created a furore in football circles throughout the world. He said: “I do everything in football. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I have a left foot, a right foot, I’m strong and I’m the most complete football player that has ever existed. People could like Messi, Maradona, or Pele, and I respect it, but I am the most complete player,” he said.

Immediately there was a reaction from different players, coaches and fans. Even now, although a week has passed, the comments have not ceased.

Jose Maurinho, one of the most well-known coaches in the world of football, spoke up and hailed another Ronaldo as the best. He was talking about the legendary Ronaldo Nazario of Brazil. “If we are talking strictly about talent and skill, nobody can surpass Ronaldo Nazario. When he was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that he was the best player I’d ever seen. The talent that he had was incredible,” said Maurinho.

Karim Benzema of France also supported the Brazilian Ronaldo and not Cristiano. He said: “For me, the best player ever is Ronaldo from Brazil.”

But Cristiano found some support too. Erling Haaland, who is currently one of the top strikers in Europe, said: “I don’t know if he is the best in history. But there’s no doubt he’s the best right now. I’m 24 years old and he is 40. But in this season, he has scored more goals than I have. It’s unbelievable.”

Uruguayan superstar Diego Forlan said, “For me, it is about moments and eras. I would like to say that Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Maradona are among the best in history, along with Pele.”

Italy’s famous defender Paolo Maldini also spoke on the issue and said: “I recognize that Cristiano is an impressive goal scorer. However, as a player, he is far from Maradona or Messi. Cristiano is a lethal finisher and a born goalscorer. But Maradona and Messi make the whole team play well. As footballers, they are better than Cristiano.”

Different angles to the issue

With so many people voicing their opinions on the subject, it would be worthwhile to see what are the different factors involved.

What exists in Cristiano Ronaldo’s favour is his exceptional physical attributes, including speed, strength, and stamina. These factors have allowed him to perform at an elite level, outlasting many other players. Moreover, he has shown his versatility while playing in different leagues across the world. As of today, he has scored 925 goals for different clubs.

Ronaldo holds numerous records, including being one of the top all-time goal scorers in both the UEFA Champions League and international football. His 5 Ballon d’Ors, multiple Golden Boots, and numerous titles with club and country support the case for him being the best.

Ronaldo led Portugal to major international success, including winning the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

What are his minus points?

But what are the arguments against his greatness? First and foremost, he is not as good a playmaker as Lionel Messi or Diego Maradona. Ronaldo has always been more of a goal scorer than a playmaker. Football manager Erik Ten Hag has been a vocal critic of Ronaldo. He said that the best footballer in history should not only score goals but also be a key playmaker and contributor to the team’s game and tactics.

Spanish coach Rafael Benitez thinks that although Ronaldo has won numerous trophies, his career has often required teams to adapt to his style of play and give him support. Benitez said that the best players in history should elevate the team they play for, making the team better, as Messi and Pele are often credited with doing.

Summing it up

So, all said and done, the argument about Ronaldo being the best footballer in history largely depends on what qualities one values most in a footballer. If only statistics, physicality, and versatility are to be the criteria for judging, then Ronaldo is certainly at the top. However, if imaginative playmaking and team strengths are prioritized, then certainly there are better names such as Messi, Cryuff, Maradona and Pele who can be counted among the best in history.