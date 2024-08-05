For 1st time, Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik get love from netizens

Mumbai: In past few months, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed have faced huge backlash from both India and Pakistan. Ever since they announced their wedding earlier this year, the couple has been relentlessly trolled and criticized on social media platforms. Negative comments and hateful messages flooded their posts.

However, it seems that social media sentiment has taken a turn for the better. Recently, the couple shared romantic postcards from their holiday in Switzerland, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib and Sana posted two lovely photos from their Swiss getaway, captioned simply with a white heart. In the pictures, the couple is seen twinning in white tees, blue denim, white shoes, and black sunglasses. They are all smiles against a backdrop of beautiful greenery and blue skies.

Contrary to the usual barrage of hate, their comments section was filled with love and warmth this time. Many fans showered them with compliments, calling them a “beautiful couple” and expressing their admiration.

With the tide of social media opinion shifting, it appears that Shoaib and Sana are now enjoying a much-deserved break from the negativity, basking in the love and support of their fans.

Shoaib Malik, who married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in Hyderabad in 2010, announced his marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024. This announcement came as a surprise to many, especially after Sania’s team confirmed their separation a few months earlier and urged fans to avoid speculation.