For 40 years, this Chennai temple has served Iftar at a mosque during Ramzan

In Chennai, the Sufidar Temple has been a symbol of interfaith harmony by hosting Iftar meals for Muslims during the month of Ramzan for more than 40 years. This tradition was started by Dada Ratanchand, a Hindu refugee from Sindh who moved to Chennai after the Partition of India in 1947.

Every night of Ramzan, volunteers from the Sufidar Temple visit the Wallajah Mosque in Triplicane with a host of vegetarian dishes for believers to break their fast. The daily menu varies and consists of vegetable biryani, channa rice, and sweets for around 1,200 fasting Muslims who go to the mosque.

The volunteers, who sometimes don traditional Muslim caps as a mark of respect, offer water and dates to those breaking after 13 to 14 hours in Chennai’s heat.

The ritual of serving Iftar food started when the Arcot royal family members came to visit the temple and were struck by the cleanliness and service attitude of the temple. Ever since, this project has taken off, with joint efforts from Hindu and Muslim volunteers to serve meals daily. The food is prepared at the temple and sent to the mosque by 5:30 pm so that it reaches exactly at Iftar time.

Within the Sufidar Temple, one finds the environment welcoming and respectful. There are photographs on the walls depicting several religious icons from all different religions—Sufi saints, Hindu gods, Jesus Christ, and Sikh Gurus—all representing the belief of the temple in facilitating understanding among the beliefs.

Dada Ratanchand’s vision inspires future generations of volunteers who give their time to this worthy cause. Ram Dev, a prominent volunteer, points out that their mission is not sectarian; it is inspired by a spirit of service and compassion that appeals to everyone. He points out that leftover food is also shared with Hindu poor people who assemble outside the mosque every evening.

This long tradition is an indication of the role that love and compassion can play in healing gaps in a country too often split by discord.

The Sufidar Temple also serves as a witness to India’s secular nature and how groups could unite for mutual service across sectarian lines.

