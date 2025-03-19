Free chai, traffic and more: ‘India’s biggest tea cafe’ opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Cafe Niloufer, one of Hyderabad’s most loved tea destinations, unveiled its much-anticipated ninth outlet in Hitech City on Tuesday, March 19. Likely to be the largest tea cafe in India, the grand launch drew an overwhelming response.

A massive crowd gathered near Cafe Niloufer, leading to heavy footfall and traffic congestion near T-Works. Eager customers swarmed the newly opened branch, with vehicles lining the streets as visitors patiently waited for their turn. The rush peaked in the evening, as pedestrians and motorists navigated the packed roads.

A standout attraction is the massive 2-ton ‘Niloufer’s Kettle of Love,’ a striking installation chronicling the café’s rich heritage and timeless journey, a press release said.

Tea on the house! Free chai offer draws massive crowd

To control the crowd, entry into the cafe was regulated, allowing people in batches. Adding to the buzz, this new branch of Hyderabad’s loved cafe is offering free tea to visitors on March 18 and 19 from 4 pm onwards, drawing an even larger gathering of chai lovers.

As Cafe Niloufer expands into Hyderabad’s IT hub, excitement brews not just over its signature ‘Irani’ chai and Osmania biscuits but also over its menu, new dishes, and pricing. Chai lovers are eager to see what’s in store at the iconic cafe’s latest outlet.

What’s new?

Located in Tower 2, Orbit Building, Raidurgam, Hyderabad the newly opened Cafe Niloufer spans 40,000 sft., with seating for over 700 guests. The menu features classics like Tea, Bun Muska, Malai Bun, and Kunafa Cheesecakes, along with millet-based dishes, rice combos, and locally inspired delicacies.

The second floor offers an exclusive experience, while the outdoor dining area promises to be an iconic spot where connoisseurs can enjoy Cafe Niloufer’s legendary tea and signature snacks under the open sky, amidst Hyderabad’s premier IT hubs.

Meet the man behind Hyderabad’s iconic Cafe Niloufer

Babu Rao, the owner of Cafe Niloufer, has an inspiring story. He came to Hyderabad in 1975 with no money and no place to stay. He started working as a cleaner at the cafe, then became a waiter, and later learned to make tea. In 1993, after years of hard work, he became the owner.

Now, Babu Rao runs multiple outlets of the famous cafe across Hyderabad, each catering to a different crowd. He even gives back to the community by providing free meals to hundreds every day.