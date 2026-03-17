In the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026, many Indians appear, with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, whose net worth is USD 99.7 billion, at the first position in the list of the top 10 richest persons in the country.

Other businessmen on the list include Gautam Adani, Savitri Jindal & family, Lakshmi Mittal, and others.

List of top 10 richest Indians, net worth

Mukesh Ambani, who topped the list, saw his net worth increase from USD 92.5 billion in 2025 to USD 99.7 billion in 2026.

Following is the list of the top 10 Indian billionaires.

Name Net worth (in USD billion) Mukesh Ambani 99.7 Gautam Adani 63.8 Savitri Jindal & family 39.1 Lakshmi Mittal 31 Shiv Nadar 30.9 Cyrus Poonawalla 27 Dilip Shanghvi 25.6 Kumar Birla 21.1 Radhakishan Damani 15.7 Uday Kotak 14.4

Also Read Domestic LPG cylinder bookings in Hyderabad jump by over 300 pc

New Indian billionaires

This year, 26 Indians entered the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026 for the first time. Out of them, Kumud Bajaj is at the top of the list of the 10 new richest Indians with a net worth of USD 4.1 billion.

Following is the list of new Indian billionaires along with net worth in USD.

Kumud Bajaj (4.1 billion) Kishore Jain (2.2 billion) Aravind Srinivas (2.1 billion) Anju Agarwal (1.9 billion) Satyanarayana Chava (1.5 billion) Rajeev Gulati (1.5 billion) Nanu Gupta (1.4 billion) Kushal Desai (1.4 billion) Chaitanya Desai (1.4 billion) Bhikhabai Virani (1.4 billion) Shrikant Badve (1.3 billion) D V Manjujnatha (1.3 billion) Sachin Agarwal (1.2 billion) Sanjeev Shah (1.2 billion) Aluru Jagadish Prasad (1.2 billion) Paritosh Garg (1.1 billion) Chandubhai Virani (1.1 billion) Kanjibhai Virani (1.1 billion) Aditya Khemka (1.1 billion) Lalit Keshre (1 billion) M. P. Ahammad (1 billion) Prateek Boob (1 billion) Harshil Mathur (1 billion) Shashank Kumar (1 billion) Madan Mohanka (1 billion) Alakh Pandey (1 billion)

As per the Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2026, with 989 billionaires, the United States has the highest number of richest persons in the world. Next on the list is Mainland China with 539 billionaires, followed by India with 229 and Germany with 212.