Forbes reveals Top 10 richest Indian actors

Mumbai: Forbes has released a list of the highest-earning actors in India, showcasing those with significant wealth. Based on IMDb data, the top 10 richest Indian actors include names like Shah Rukh Khan towering above the rest, with South stars like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth also securing their spots.

India’s Wealthiest Stars

Bollywood has always been the top player in Indian cinema. Since most people in India speak Hindi, Bollywood movies are very popular. This popularity is clear in the latest Forbes list, where Bollywood stars are at the top. However, South Indian stars like Allu Arjun and Prabhas have also gained recognition. Shah Rukh Khan is at the top of the list.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the wealthiest actor in India but also commands the highest pay per film. His estimated wealth stands at around Rs. 6300 crores, with no close second in sight.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan (Instagram)

Another Bollywood stalwart ruling for over three decades is Salman Khan. With an estimated fortune of Rs. 2900 crores, he holds second place and enjoys a massive following.

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, known for his action-hero image, has an estimated wealth of Rs. 2500 crores. Despite recent setbacks, he maintains his position as the third richest actor.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is fourth on the list with an estimated wealth of Rs. 1862 crores. He owns the record for the highest-grossing Indian film with ‘Dangal’.

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay (Image source: X)

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay holds a fifth place with a fortune of Rs. 474 crores. With immense popularity in Tamil Nadu, he’s expected to soon transition from cinema to politics.

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth (Instagram(

Superstar Rajinikanth’s wealth is estimated at around Rs. 430 crores. His recent film ‘Jailer’ alone earned him Rs. 110 crores.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Instagram)

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s wealth is estimated at around Rs. 350 crores. With ‘Pushpa 2’ set to showcase his pan-India appeal again, Bunny is likely to increase his fortune further.

Prabhas

Prabhas (X)

Prabhas’s wealth is estimated by Forbes at around Rs. 241 crores. Having become a pan-India star with ‘Baahubali’, he’s set to appear in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ soon.