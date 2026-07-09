Forced to remove niqab, apply sindoor: FIR, arrests in Nawada case

A Muslim woman was harassed and forced to remove her niqab by a group of men after she was spotted with a Hindu man in Bihar’s Nawada district. Her friend was also forced to apply sindoor on her forehead. A video of the incident, which showed the two being harassed while travelling on a motorcycle, went viral on social media on Wednesday, July 8, forcing the police to take action.

In a press note dated July 8, police said the incident was also being falsely given a communal colour on social media, with claims that the man and woman belonged to different communities. Police said they seriously investigated the viral video and related facts, tracing the motorcycle seen in the video through its registration to Parvati Devi, wife of Lalit Kishore, a resident of Rajauli police station area. She told police she had earlier sold the motorcycle to Feroza Khatoon, a resident of Sirdala police station area. The man and woman were identified and questioned, and other available evidence was verified.

During the investigation, it emerged that the man and woman belong to the same community and have had a relationship for some time. They were out together with mutual consent when some anti-social elements misbehaved with them and harassed them unnecessarily, police said.

“An FIR has been registered in the matter, and a few individuals have been identified and arrested,” a Nawada Police official told Siasat.com. Further details are awaited.