Foreign trucks need e-documents to enter Saudi Arabia from April

The document will contain information about the sender and recipient of the shipment, trip itinerary and routes, among others.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 26th March 2023 4:47 pm IST
Riyadh: Saudi Transport General Authority has announced that all foreign trucks must present transit e-documents to enter the Kingdom from April 1, state media reported.

The document will contain information about the sender and recipient of the shipment, trip itinerary and routes, among others, said the the Saudi Press Agency report on Saturday.

The authority said the decision aimed to support local transportation and logistic services, ensure fair competition, enhance the investment environment and boost safety levels for cargo services, Xinhua news agency reported.

The authority added that cargo transport within the kingdom is confined to the national carrier as per the accredited transport mechanism, and prohibits non-Saudi companies to carry out transport operations within the country.

