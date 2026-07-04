Forest officials seize pet python from Bengaluru apartment

Bengaluru: An illegally kept python was seized from a residential apartment in Bengaluru’s Kamakshipalya locality during a joint operation by the Forest Department and police officials.

Acting on information provided by local residents, forest officials raided the apartment and discovered the reptile concealed inside a cotton box within the flat.

The Forest Department has taken custody of the python and will follow the prescribed legal and veterinary procedures before relocating it to a suitable natural habitat.

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The occupant of the apartment, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was taken into custody for questioning.

Police said a non-cognizable report has been registered in connection with the incident. Forest officials are investigating the source of the python and whether the case has links to illegal wildlife trafficking or the exotic pet trade.

Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation, officials said.