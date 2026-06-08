Forest Range Officer suspended over Bandipur liquor party video

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Forest Department has suspended a Forest Range Officer in connection with the recent incident in which three individuals were found consuming alcohol inside the core zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

The action comes after photographs of the liquor party went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

The suspended officer has been identified as D Puneeth Kumar, the Range Forest Officer of the Maddur Wildlife Range. The suspension order was issued after the department found lapses in supervision and alleged dereliction of duty in allowing unauthorised individuals access to a protected area.

The controversy erupted when photographs surfaced online showing three men allegedly consuming alcohol near a tiger watchtower located close to an anti-poaching camp in the Maddur forest range. The images sparked sharp criticism, as the area falls within the highly protected core zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where public access is strictly regulated.

Following the incident, the Forest Department registered an FIR against three accused identified as Mahadevaprasad (38) of Hangala village, Gangadhar (50) of Gundlupet town, and Chetan (33) of Kaggala village. The trio has been booked under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest them as they are currently absconding.

Cae registered

Officials said the case was registered under Sections 27(1) and 27(4) of the Wildlife Protection Act for unauthorised entry and illegal activities within a protected wildlife sanctuary. The incident reportedly occurred at the Kakkanakote anti-poaching camp area, a location where private individuals are not permitted without official authorization.

Taking serious note of the violation, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Meenakshi Negi ordered the suspension of the Range Forest Officer and directed a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Environmental activist Joseph Hoover welcomed the department’s action, stating that forest officials must be held accountable for incidents occurring within protected areas. He said allowing private individuals into an anti-poaching camp and permitting a liquor party in a tiger reserve was unacceptable and undermined conservation efforts.

Hoover further stressed that strict monitoring and accountability mechanisms should be enforced to prevent such incidents from recurring. The Forest Department has assured that stringent action will be taken against all those responsible and that measures will be strengthened to safeguard the sanctity of protected wildlife habitats.