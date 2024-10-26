“Forgive me..” JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi, leaves note behind

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide on Friday, October 25, after jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building in the Jamia Nagar area of Delhi, reportedly following her failure to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The incident occurred in Shaheen Bagh, and the victim was preparing for the engineering entrance exam after completing her Class 12. Authorities received a PCR call at 11:25 am regarding the incident.

Upon investigation, police discovered a suicide note in which the girl expressed remorse stating, “Forgive me, I couldn’t do it. I did not clear the JEE exam.” The note cited study pressure and unmet expectations as contributing factors to her decision.

According to reports, the girl had previously confided in her mother about her feelings of despair, stating that she would take her life if she did not succeed in the examination. Her father works in the private sector, while her mother is a homemaker.

CCTV footage capturing the incident has been circulating widely on social media.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact helpline numbers)