Former BRS MLA detained on way to farmers’ protest in Vikarabad

After a verbal argument with the police, former BRS MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy was taken away in a police vehicle, so that he couldn't attend the farmers' hunger strike in Kadlapur village of Pargi mandal on Friday.

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The image shows former BRS MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy being taken iiinto preventive custody while heading to attend a farmers' protest in Kadlapur village of Pargi mandal in Vikarabad district on Friday, June 12, 2026.
Koppula Mahesh Reddy (in white)

Hyderabad: Former Parigi MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy was taken into preventive custody by Vikarabad police while he was proceeding in his car to Kadlapur village of Pargi mandal, where the village sarpanch, along with the farmers have been on an indefinite hunger strike against the state government’s attempts to setup an industrial park in that area.

The police blocked Reddy’s convoy at Rangapur X Roads, and asked him to come along with them in the police vehicle. Reddy expressed his anguish against the police by saying he was only going to his house in Pargi, and if they wanted they could accompany him in his car.

The police insisted that Reddy either handover the driving wheel to their personnel, or to come with them in the police vehicle.

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“Am I a thief? You will see what I can do,” he cautioned the police, who tried their best to convince him that they were only doing it to protect him.

“Don’t tell lies. You can ask the police who used to work here before. I never spoke lies,” he argued.

After much verbal argument, he was finally taken away in a police vehicle, so that he couldn’t attend the farmers’ protest.

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Koppula Mahesh Reddy served as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Pargi assembly constituency from 2018 to 2023.

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