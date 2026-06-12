Former BRS MLA detained on way to farmers’ protest in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: Former Parigi MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy was taken into preventive custody by Vikarabad police while he was proceeding in his car to Kadlapur village of Pargi mandal, where the village sarpanch, along with the farmers have been on an indefinite hunger strike against the state government’s attempts to setup an industrial park in that area.

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The police blocked Reddy’s convoy at Rangapur X Roads, and asked him to come along with them in the police vehicle. Reddy expressed his anguish against the police by saying he was only going to his house in Pargi, and if they wanted they could accompany him in his car.

The police insisted that Reddy either handover the driving wheel to their personnel, or to come with them in the police vehicle.

Former Parigi BRS MLA Koppula Mahesh Reddy taken into preventive custody while going to Kadlapur village of Parigi mandal in Vikarabad district, where the sarpanch and farmers have been on an indefinite hunger strike against an industrial park in the village. pic.twitter.com/IkSy3G61Et — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 12, 2026

“Am I a thief? You will see what I can do,” he cautioned the police, who tried their best to convince him that they were only doing it to protect him.

“Don’t tell lies. You can ask the police who used to work here before. I never spoke lies,” he argued.

After much verbal argument, he was finally taken away in a police vehicle, so that he couldn’t attend the farmers’ protest.

Koppula Mahesh Reddy served as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Pargi assembly constituency from 2018 to 2023.