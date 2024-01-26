Former DGP Mahender Reddy takes charge as TSPSC chairman

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recently accepted the state government’s proposal to appoint Mahender Reddy.

Published: 26th January 2024 12:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: The former Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy on Friday took charge as Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recently accepted the state government’s proposal to appoint Mahender Reddy, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service officer, as the chairman of the commission. Reddy has previously served in various high-ranking roles, including five years as the DGP of Telangana.

Earlier, the Telangana governor accepted the resignation of Dr. B Janardhan Reddy as the chairman of TSPSC.

Following this, 371 individuals filed applications for the positions, out of which 50 came for the chairman’s post. The last day for submitting applications was January 18, according to a report by The Hindu.

Despite that, the state government has reportedly only forwarded Mahender Reddy’s name to the governor for consideration.

List of TSPSC chairmen

Following the formation of TSPSC after the bifurcation of the state, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani was made the first chairman of the commission.

The following is the list of chairmen:

  • Mahender Reddy (Chairman) from January 25, 2024.
  • Dr. B. Janardhan Reddy (Chairman) from May 21, 2021, to January 10, 2024.
  • Prof. Ch. Sailu (Acting Chairman) from March 30, 2021, to May 20, 2021.
  • D. Krishna Reddy (Acting Chairman) from Dec 12, 2014, to Dec 17, 2020.
  • Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani (Chairman) from Dec 12, 2014, to Dec 17, 2020.

