Former DGP Mahender Reddy takes charge as TSPSC chairman

Hyderabad: The former Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy on Friday took charge as Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recently accepted the state government’s proposal to appoint Mahender Reddy, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service officer, as the chairman of the commission. Reddy has previously served in various high-ranking roles, including five years as the DGP of Telangana.

Only Mahender Reddy’s name forwarded for TSPSC chairman post

Earlier, the Telangana governor accepted the resignation of Dr. B Janardhan Reddy as the chairman of TSPSC.

Following this, 371 individuals filed applications for the positions, out of which 50 came for the chairman’s post. The last day for submitting applications was January 18, according to a report by The Hindu.

Despite that, the state government has reportedly only forwarded Mahender Reddy’s name to the governor for consideration.

Also Read Video: Former Telangana Dy CM Mahmood Ali faints during Republic Day celebrations

List of TSPSC chairmen

Following the formation of TSPSC after the bifurcation of the state, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani was made the first chairman of the commission.

The following is the list of chairmen: