Former Gujarat CM Vaghela meets CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan

He had also met former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy last week.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 16th September 2022 3:34 pm IST

Hyderabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela met with Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

They discussed the country’s politics and current national issues. KCR had also met former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy last week.

The meeting between the two comes at a time when the Telangana chief minister is seeking support from all opposition parties to come up with an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

Earlier this month, KCR was in Bihar to meet the chief minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, where the two discussed the possibility of a coalition and who could be the leader of the opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

It is to be noted that KCR is also pondering the launch of a national party in the near future.

