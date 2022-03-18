Former Hyderabad Ranji player Daniel Manohar to officiate IPL matches

Updated: 18th March 2022

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Ranji cricketer Daniel Manohar will officiate the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the upcoming season beginning March 26.

48-year-old Daniel Manohar who was a left-handed opener, is of the six Match referees selected for the 15th edition of the tournament. Previously, three Hyderabad umpires namely Ivaturi Shivram, Shamsuddin and Nanda Kishore have officiated IPL matches.

“It will be my first appearance at the IPL as a an match referee, it is an honour for me and big step towards my dream of becoming an international match referee,” the Deccan Chronicle quoted Manohar.

Manohar had a fairly successful first class career scoring 4,009 runs including eight centuries.

