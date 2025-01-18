A 60-year-old former Indian resident in Dubai won a staggering Dirham one million (Rs 2,35,74,290) in the latest Big Ticket electronic draw.

The winner, Sundar Marakala, bagged the grand prize after buying ticket number 288619 for draw number 271.

Marakala, a retired accountant from Karnataka, worked in Dubai for 25 years. After living there until 2021, he now enjoys a tranquil retirement in his hometown with his wife and daughter.

Seven years ago, he discovered Big Ticket, which became a personal tradition of purchasing monthly entries.

“It was my first time winning, and I couldn’t believe it at first. I was overwhelmed with happiness and excitement but quickly calmed down to ensure it wasn’t a scam. But seeing the UAE number gave me a sense of relief and confirmation,” Marakala told surpriser.

He plans to share a portion of thþťeir cash prize with his sister and family, but has not yet decided on the rest.

The Dreham 25 million ( Rs 58,93,57,250) grand prize for January is up for grabs. Every ticket purchased gives participants a shot at the grand prize and also enters them into the weekly draws, where they can win Dirham one million each week this month.

Ticket purchases can be made online at Big Ticket website or in-store at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.