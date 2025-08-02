Former JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna gets life imprisonment to rape case

The Bengaluru Special Court, on Saturday, August 2, sentenced life imprisonment to former MP and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna in a sexual assault and rape case involving a 48-year-old domestic help. The court also imposed Rs 5 lakh fine.

The domestic help worked as the family’s Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district’s Holenarasipura. She was allegedly raped twice in 2021. The act was recorded by Revanna on his mobile phone.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)