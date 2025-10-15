Former MANUU students’ union urge conduct of elections before Oct 20

Former leaders of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Students’ Union have appealed for the immediate initiation of the Students’ Union elections for the current academic session, demanding that it be held before October 20.

In a letter addressed to the vice-chancellor, former Union presidents, Nooruz Zoha, Ataullah Niazi and others expressed concerns over the prolonged suspension of Students’ Union elections.

Stating that the absence of an elected body has created a “vacuum” in student representation, they wrote that it further weakened voluntary politics on campus.

“The Students’ Union has always played a crucial role in representing student voices, fostering leadership, and contributing to the academic and social development of the university,” the letter reads.

The signatories pointed out that while elections for other university bodies like the Maulana Azad National Urdu University Employees Welfare Association (MEWA) and the Teachers’ Association (MANUUTA) have already been conducted, MANUU students have been denied their “rightful democratic participation.”

The letter also urged the university administration to adhere to the Lyngdoh Committee Guidelines, which mandate that student union elections be conducted within six to eight weeks of the start of the academic session.

Failing to do so, the Union leaders claimed they will approach the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to restore student representation at MANUU.

A total of 23 former Students’ Union leaders signed the letter.