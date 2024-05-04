Former MLC quits BRS, alleges conspiracy to make Hyderabad a Union Territory

Hyderabad: Former MLC Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar has alleged that there was a conspiracy being hatched to make Hyderabad city a Union Territory, and that he was going to play a role in the movement that would be waged against any such move.

Speaking with the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi after tendering his resignation to BRS on Saturday, he said that he was going to take the issue of Hyderabad to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Bhaskar, who had switched his loyalties from Congress to BJP, and then BRS just before the assembly elections called it quits on Saturday. Announcing that he was leaving the BRS because he had no other option, he said he hadn’t decided which party to join.

Also noting that he was not among those who would speak badly about the party while leaving, he said that he was returning the ‘Khanduva’ (pink scarf) which he wore around his neck when he joined the BRS, back to the same party.

He appreciated how the State government was being run under the chief ministership of Revanth Reddy, and said that the government was making strides in getting the caste census done. He added that he will be active in the people’s movements from here onwards.

Meanwhile, former chairman of Vijaya Dairy Loka Bhumareddy also tendered his resignation to his primary membership with BRS and joined Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy on Saturday. He served as the chairman of Telangana state dairy development cooperative federation, popularly known as the Vijaya Dairy for five years after the formation of Telangana.