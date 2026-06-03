Former MP Madhu Yashki Goud’s wife injured in car accident in US

Dr Suchi Yashki who sustained broken ribs in the accident, is currently undergoing treatment and is on the path to recovery.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 8:24 pm IST
Car accident in wooded area with emergency responders on site.
The car Dr Suchi Yashki was travelling in

Hyderabad: Former Congress MP Madhu Yashki Goud’s wife, Dr Suchi Yashki, met with a car accident in the United States.

Dr Suchi Yashki sustained broken ribs in the accident. Her family members stated that she is currently undergoing treatment and is on the path to recovery.

An endocrinologist and a senior physician, Dr Suchi Yashki was travelling back to New York after enrolling their younger daughter, Dr Gagana Yashki, in an MD program at a hospital affiliated with Harvard University in Boston.

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Due to heavy rain, her car lost control and overturned.

Madhu Yashki Goud is currently in the United States. He had recently travelled there to attend the convocation ceremony of Gagana, who completed her graduation at the New York Medical College.

Due to the volume of luggage involved in enrolling their daughter in the MD program, the couple were travelling in separate cars.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 8:24 pm IST

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