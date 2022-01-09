Former NRI Zafarullah Khan passes away

Hyderabad: Mohammed Zafarullah Khan, a well known social activist of Hyderabad, has passed away on Friday after a series of bouts of illness in the last few months.

According to his friend and relative, Rashed Peerzada he was about 75 years of age and lived in Jubilee Hills. He was laid to rest at the Baqui cemetery on Road Number 12, Banjara Hills.

Son of a former Sessions Judge Mohammed Azizullah Khan he is survived by wife, two sons and four daughters.

After returning to Hyderabad he undertook a few businesses and then plunged into social service.

His family members could be contacted on phone numbers 9866619549/9642312766.