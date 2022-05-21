Former Pak minister Shireen Mazari “beaten” and in police custody

Islamabad: Former Pakistani human rights minister Shireen Mazari was “beaten” and taken away by the police, her daughter said on Saturday.

Mazari, a former cabinet colleague of Imran Khan, has been criticising the Army after the former premier was removed from office through a no-confidence motion last month.

The charges against Mazari are yet to be announced officially. However, local media reported it could be related to a land dispute on which a police case was filed in March this year

Her daughter Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir tweeted about her arrest by the “anti-corruption” officials.

“Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her,” Mazari-Hazir said.

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) confirmed to Dawn News that Shireen had been taken into custody.

Former special assistant to the prime minister, Shahbaz Gill, asked workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to reach the Kohsar police station in Islamabad where apparently Mazari was held.

PTI leaders said the arrest smacked of political victimisation.

Mazari last week alleged that neutrals were neutral when Khan was removed from office – in what she called an “American conspiracy”. The word neutral is used for the Army by PTI leaders.

Khan, 69, has alleged he was ousted from office by a conspiracy, led by the US, over his pursuance of an independent foreign policy. Khan’s supporters have used social media to target the Army for doing nothing to save his government.

The state institutions like the judiciary and the military have been severely criticised. Since then, Khan held several public rallies in different cities, labelling the new government as traitors and corrupt rulers allegedly imposed at the behest of the US.

The US has repeatedly denied any involvement in the domestic politics of Pakistan.