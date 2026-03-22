Former Puducherry minister quits BJP after being denied poll ticket

Kumar evaded a question whether he planned on joining any other party, such as actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 4:05 pm IST
BJP functionary and a former Puducherry minister AK Sai J Saravanankumar
BJP functionary and a former Puducherry minister AK Sai J Saravanankumar

Puducherry: BJP functionary and a former minister in the AINRC-led coalition government, AK Sai J Saravanankumar has quit the national party, days after being denied a poll ticket to contest the April 9 Assembly elections.

He said he has resigned from the party’s primary membership and all responsibilities. He blamed local party leaders for his move.

Kumar told PTI that he has sent his letter of resignation on Saturday, March 21, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Nitin Nabin, among others.

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In the letter, a copy of which was distributed to media persons, he said he had no regrets towards the party or its national leaders.

“The reason for resignation is the hostility that those in key positions of the party in Puducherry have shown towards me,” he said.

Kumar also stated in his letter that he knew who worked against him “to prevent a person belonging to a lower caste from advancing in the party.”

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“Although the party workers have not abandoned me, some people from alternative parties and internal party leaders have denied me ticket out of jealousy over my growth,” he claimed.

Kumar evaded a question whether he planned on joining any other party, such as actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Kumar was denied ticket to seek re-election from Oussudu constituency and the BJP has fielded nominated legislator E Theepainthan for the April 9 polls.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 22nd March 2026 4:05 pm IST

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