BJP names one more candidate for April 9 Puducherry polls

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday, March 22, named one more candidate for the April 9 Assembly polls in Puducherry, fielding M Arulmurugan from Karaikal South.

On Saturday, the BJP had released a list of nine candidates for the polls, fielding Home Minister A Namassivayam for re-election from Mannadipet and outgoing Speaker Embalam R Selvam from Manavely.

The ruling AINRC and the BJP-AIADMK combine on Friday reached an agreement for the Assembly polls in the Union territory, where the AINRC will contest 16 seats, and the BJP the remaining 14.

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The arrangements were finalised after Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC leader N Rangasamy held talks with BJP leader and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya at a private hotel here on Friday.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AINRC contested 16 seats and won 10, the BJP contested nine seats and won six, while the AIADMK contested five and drew a blank.

The single-phase polling for the 30 seats in Puducherry will be held on April 9, and the results will be declared on May 4.