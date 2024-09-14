Former Saudi public security chief jailed 20 years for bribery, forgery

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s former Public Security Director, Lieutenant General Khalid bin Qarar Al Harbi, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for corruption-related offenses, including bribery, embezzlement, and power abuse.

Taking to X, the Ministry of Interior (MoIl has announced a conviction following extensive investigations by the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

He was arrested after a Royal Decree dismissed him and alleged violations, including misuse of office to accumulate personal wealth.

Al Harbi received a ten-year sentence for bribery, forgery, and related crimes, along with a fine of 1 million Saudi Riyals, and a subsequent ten-year term for government contract exploitation and embezzlement.

He will also be stripped of bribe payments totaling over 10 million Saudi Riyals and 2.8 million he embezzled, with the funds to be returned to the state treasury.

In addition, two agricultural land pieces and other assets valued at over 584,000 Saudi Riyals will be confiscated through illicit means.

The Interior Ministry emphasized the Saudi government’s commitment to safeguarding public funds and combating corruption in all its forms.