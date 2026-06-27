Former Telangana DGP bags gold at state shooting championship

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, bagged a gold medal in the 25-meter centre fire pistol senior master men individual event at the state shooting championship held in Hyderabad from June 20-29.

He scored 244.00 to finish first, followed by Shafath Ali Khan with silver (242.00) and Aga Mohammed Hussain with bronze (229.00).

Also Read EC lifts suspension of former Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

Anjani Kumar

Anjani Kumar is a 1990 batch IPS officer who served at the Telangana DGP from December 31, 2022, till December 3, 2023.

He was suspended from his post by the Election Commission of India for visiting the now Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s house while the counting of votes for the state Assembly elections was in progress.

The EC had said that the action of the DGP meeting a contesting candidate and a star campaigner of the party with a flower bouquet at his residence is a clear indication of a mala fide intention of seeking favour.

His suspension was revoked in the same month, and he was appointed as the Chairman of the Road Safety Authority.