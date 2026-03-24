Formula E case is just diversionary tactic, a political vendetta: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, March 24, alleged that the revival of the Formula-E case was part of diversionary politics by the Congress government, aimed at shifting public attention from key issues.

Terming the case “baseless” and lacking substance, he said the timing of the charge sheet was intended to counter the BRS demand for legal backing to the “Six Guarantees” through a Private Member Bill. He made the remarks during an informal interaction with the media.

KTR claimed that even the government’s charge sheet did not indicate any wrongdoing. Alleging a political vendetta, he said officials were being pressured to target him.

Also Read Formula E race case: Chargesheet filed against KTR

“The Rs 45 crore transferred from a Telangana bank remains surakshit in the designated account. No funds have been diverted,” he said, adding that the government was inflating the amount to Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore to mislead the public.

He also questioned why no beneficiary was named in the charge sheet and maintained that the funds could be retrieved at any time.

Defending the Formula-E race, the former MA&UD minister said the event was aimed at enhancing Hyderabad’s global image and attracting investments in the electric vehicle sector. Citing a Nielsen report, he said the event generated around Rs 700 crore in economic activity within a week.

The BRS leader accused the Congress government of selective action and wasteful spending, alleging that Rs 100 crore was spent on a football event linked to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and Rs 10 crore was misused from Singareni Collieries Company Limited, without any cases being registered.

Referring to the Miss World event, he questioned its benefits to Telangana and claimed the state’s image suffered following allegations by Miss UK, with no action taken against those responsible.

He asserted that the BRS would continue to push for legal status to the Six Guarantees and would not be deterred by what he described as diversionary tactics.