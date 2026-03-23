Formula E race case: Chargesheet filed against KTR

Hyderabad: In a significant development, a chargesheet has been filed in the Formula E case involving former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

The move comes after the former Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma, on November last year, granted the state government permission to prosecute the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President.

Also Read ACB set to file chargesheet against KTR in Formula E case: Report

Soon after coming to power, the Congress government claimed that KTR, during his ministerial tenure, was involved in large-scale corruption. They alleged that funds amounting to Rs 55 crore were transferred (in British Pounds) from Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to the Formula E Operations without the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The HMDA comes under the MA&UD Department.

KTR was named prime accused, followed by former MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy and co-founder of the Formula E championship Alberto Longo by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB also stated that the transfer of money was made while the Model Code of Conduct was active for the 2023 Assembly Elections.