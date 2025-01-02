Formula E race scam: Officials seek time to appear before ED in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) commissioner Arvind Kumar and its chief engineer BLN Reddy on Thursday, January 2, sought time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Formula E race scam.

Kumar and Reddy were summoned by the ED on January 2 and January 3 respectively, while Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) was summoned on January 7.

Also Read ED summons KT Rama Rao on Jan 7 in Formula-E race case Hyderabad

Reports suggest that KTR is in consultation with his legal experts on how to approach the case.

KTR who was the municipal administration minister during the previous BRS regime, was summoned by the federal agency over the alleged irregularities with regard to conducting the race in Hyderabad.

In an informal interaction with media persons, KTR on January 1 described the allegations against him as baseless and alleged that the Revanth Reddy government is trying to send him to jail in false cases and that he would not be intimidated by such attempts.

On December 31, the Telangana High Court reserved its order on a petition filed by KTR seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the ACB in the Formula-E race issue.